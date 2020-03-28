All Kootenay Boundary parks and outdoor facilities closed

RDKB reminds all residents the shutdown is for public safety and in response to COVID-19

The RDKB has closed outdoor facilities and parks across the region to limit the potential for spread of COVID-19. This includes the new pickleball courts in Oasis near Trail and 10 other parks across the Kootenay-Boundary. Photo: RDKB

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has closed its outdoors facilities to discourage social contact in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Our efforts are making a difference for our healthcare facilities and providers and as a local government we need to do everything we can to support provincial orders for social distancing,” says Diane Langman, regional board chair.

“Closing these parks is another step to plank the curve,” she said.

“We may be starting to make progress and we have to keep it up.”

In the immediate area, closure signs have been posted in Rivervale, Oasis, Casino, Genelle, Fruitvale and Beaver Valley.

The following outdoor facilities are closed to the public until further notice:

• Rivervale Park

• Oasis Park and Pickleball Courts

• Casino Park

• Mazzochi Park and soccer field in Fruitvale

• Beaver Valley Family Park

• Beaver Valley Skatepark

• Genelle Park

• Playground behind the Christina Lake Welcome Centre

• Playground at the corner of Niemi and Park Roads in Christina Lake

• Pickleball and tennis courts in Christina Lake that don’t open until later in the spring will remain closed until further notice.

• The outdoor fitness area adjacent to the Grand Forks and District Aquatic Centre

“We don’t take closure of our outdoor facilities lightly, especially since the weather is warming up, snow is finally melting and we know people are itching to get outdoors.,” said James Chandler, general manager for the RDKB.

“We just cannot take any risks with our staff or among residents who could come into close contact by using these facilities right now.”

The regional district will continue to provide updates regularly and further information about its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

About the RDKB:

The RDKB serves more than 31,000 residents in eight incorporated municipalities and five unincorporated electoral areas. The RDKB stretches across 8,200 square kilometres from Champion Lakes in the east all the way to Big White in the west. Services include recreation and culture, planning, building inspection, environmental programs, economic development and public safety services for fire and other emergencies.

CoronavirusKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictOutdoors and Recreation

