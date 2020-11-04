Megan Lawrence, public education director and primary care paramedic with Ambulance Paramedics of BC (APBC). Photo: APBC

Megan Lawrence, public education director and primary care paramedic with Ambulance Paramedics of BC (APBC). Photo: APBC

Ambulance paramedics offer life-saving tips during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

The first week of November is geared toward increasing awareness about the dangers of CO

It is that time of year when BC’s ambulance paramedics see an increase in emergencies related to carbon monoxide poisoning.

To mark Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week (Nov. 1 to Nov. 7), Ambulance Paramedics of BC are offering tips to the public to protect themselves from this “silent killer.”

As people start using indoor heating appliances for warmth, exposure to carbon monoxide can cause illness and injury, including death.

“What makes carbon monoxide so dangerous, and why we refer to it as the silent killer, is that the gas has no smell, taste or colour. Unless you have a carbon monoxide detector, you would never know it was present until you began to suffer from symptoms,” said Megan Lawrence, public education director and primary care paramedic with Ambulance Paramedics of BC (APBC).

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning range in severity depending on the level of exposure and can include:

· Tiredness

· Headaches

· Shortness of breath

· Impaired motor function

· Dizziness

· Chest pain

· Confusion

· Convulsions/seizures

· Coma/unconsciousness

· Death

APBC’s President, Troy Clifford, said that most carbon monoxide exposure is avoidable: “Many of the carbon monoxide exposures we attend as paramedics could have been avoided through the presence of a carbon monoxide detector and following some simple safety measures, including performing regular maintenance of propane and natural gas appliances.”

Although incidence of carbon monoxide exposure increase during cold weather, the gas can be present any time of the year. Appliances powered by fuels like propane, natural gas, and kerosene, plus inadequate ventilation, present the greatest risks. Help keep you and your home safe with the following tips:

· Never use gas-powered machines, barbeques, portable fuel-burning camping equipment or generators indoors or in enclosed spaces (ie. in a house, garage, camper/trailer etc.).

· Only use space heaters in enclosed spaces (such as home or trailer) that are designed for indoor use, and be sure to follow manufacturer instructions.

· Ensure regular maintenance and inspections of fuel-powered appliances such as furnaces, fireplaces, gas stoves and water heaters.

· Check fuel-powered appliances for leaks, cracks, blocked vents and corroded, damaged or disconnected pipes.

· Following a storm, ensure that exhaust vents are free and clear of debris and snow, including dryer vents, furnace exhaust vent, fireplace vents and chimney, heat recovery ventilator and vents for wood-burning or gas stoves.

As a final warning, Lawrence urges everyone to make sure they have a working carbon monoxide detector: “We cannot stress enough the importance of having a functioning carbon monoxide detector. Right now, stop what you are doing and go test the device and the batteries. If you are not home, set a reminder to do it. If you do not have a carbon monoxide detector, make it your priority to get one as soon as possible. It could save you and your family’s life.”

Some tips for carbon monoxide detector use:

· Always follow manufacturer’s instructions for use.

· Install a carbon monoxide detector on each level or your home, focusing on the sleeping areas of the house and areas where fuel-powered appliances are present.

· Test your carbon monoxide alarm regularly. Write on your alarm to remind yourself when it was installed and when it should be replaced based on manufacturer recommendations.

· If your carbon monoxide detector’s alarm goes off, get everyone out of the house immediately and go outside to fresh air. If you are experiencing any symptoms, call 911 immediately and ask for ambulance paramedics. Do not return home until you have an inspection done by a qualified technician.

· Never ignore the alarm on your carbon monoxide detector.

Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of British Columbia is the union organization that represents the 4,500+ Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of the province of British Columbia, Canada. Please visit www.apbc.ca and www.911bc.com for more information.

BC Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trial for lawyer accused of smuggling guns across U.S.-B.C. border delayed
Next story
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

Just Posted

After a passenger threw a lit cigarette on the ground during a traffic stop, the Trail RCMP determined he was in violation of curfew and probation orders. Photo: Mathew MacQuarrie on Unsplash
Trail police report mischief and more

Greater Trail RCMP media report includes details on some cases they were called to last week

Megan Lawrence, public education director and primary care paramedic with Ambulance Paramedics of BC (APBC). Photo: APBC
Ambulance paramedics offer life-saving tips during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

The first week of November is geared toward increasing awareness about the dangers of CO

Illustration courtesy twinkl.ca
Three hangings in Nelson, and one reprieve

107 years ago this month, lawyers were trying to save the life of Bruno Cutri

Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Sharp shooters sharply dressed

Check out the Trail Times later this month to meet the Trail Smoke Eaters 2020/21 Junior A roster

Photo: Alison Watson
What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Images released by police in Ontario in March 2018 show the three men who assaulted a man with autism: (from left) Ronjot Dhami, Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal.
Two Lower Mainland men sentenced for attack in Ontario of man with autism

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal receive 9 months; Ronjot Dhami previously sentenced

A one-bedroom unit at the Shangri-La in Vancouver is up on Craigslist for just $1 – but there’s a catch. (Craigslist)
A world-class Shangri-La condo in Vancouver for just $1? There’s just one catch

It’s a luxury unit in the heart of Vancouver, what could go wrong?

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. NDP got more donations as well as votes in snap election

Horgan more than doubled small donations to B.C. Liberals

Most Read