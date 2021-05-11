April precipitation only one-third of normal in West Kootenay

Third month in a row with below average rain fall

Rain clouds were absent for most of April in the West Kootenay. Photo: Betsy Kline

April showers were noticeably absent last month, making it the third month in a row that precipitation was below average at the Castlegar weather station.

Total precipitation for April 2021 was only about one-third of normal and the number of days reporting a measurable amount of precipitation was only seven, half of the monthly average. In total there was 18.6 milometer of rain and 1.6 centimetre of snow during the month.

This follows the driest March in 56 years.

Two daily temperature records were broken in April — one high and one low. A daily maximum record was set on the 16th at 22.9 C and a daily minimum record was set on the 11th at -5.3 C. But the highest temperature of the month was seen on the 17th at 25.5 C and the lowest on the 11th at -6 C.

In spite of the recent dry spell, snow packs in the West Kootenay are 91 per cent of normal levels.

