Arts council invites artists to get ‘In the Moment’

This juried exhibition will run in the Lily May Room of the Miners Hall from Oct. 14 to 23

The Rossland council for the arts invites all artists and artisans to submit works for an upcoming juried show with the theme ‘In the Moment.’ Photo: Jim Bailey

The Rossland Council for Arts and Culture (RCAC) invites West Kootenay artists and artisans to get in the moment.

The arts council is asking artists to submit their works for a juried visual art exhibition entitled, In The Moment, at Miners Hall.

“We want to showcase your work!” said Meghan Hall, RCAC executive administrator.

“The past several years has brought into focus the nature of impermanence in our daily lives. Living in the moment has taken on greater meaning and importance.”

West Kootenay artists and artisans are encouraged to respond to this theme with new and recent ideas and works.

All original visual art works must have been completed within the last two years. All mediums are welcome: paintings, sculpture, fibre art, and more. The exhibition is open to visual artists of all ages.

“Being in the moment can evoke countless ideas, observing the calm and quiet that results from time slowing down, the richness of colour as the sun sets, the subtle beauty of a rising full moon and the crystal formations that comprise the hoarfrost in the trees are moments in time there for us to observe and contemplate.”

Submissions to the exhibition should be an artist’s representation of living In The Moment. This juried exhibition will be in the Lily May Room of the Miners Hall from Oct. 14 to 23, 2022.

All artists with successful submissions will be remunerated for exhibiting their works.

The winner of the “People’s Choice Award” will go home with $150 for the piece that receives the most audience votes.

The arts council would like to thank in advance the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance, Columbia Basin Trust, BC Arts Council and BC Gaming Commission for making this exhibition possible.

“These funders provide exceptional opportunities for unique, creative emerging and established artists to showcase their work in our community. Without their support, this event could not take place.”

Deadline for submissions is Sept. 30. Submission information is also available at https://rosslandartscouncil.com/visual-arts/.

Read: Rossland Yards receive short term tax exemption



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Artist ExhibitArtsRossland