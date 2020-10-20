Assault call in Trail leads to drug seizure

The incident was called into the Trail police station Friday night just before 7 p.m.

Trail police seized baggies of suspected meth and fentanyl during an assault call. Image: Courtesy of Medline Plus

A Friday night call-out to an assault against a young woman on the west-side of Trail also led police to a stash of suspected street drugs.

Police attended the scene, described as the 2100-block of Daniel Street, shortly before 7 p.m. on Oct. 16.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance and assault inside an apartment,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Monday.

“RCMP attended the apartment and arrested the assault suspect, a 32-year-old man,” Wicentowich said.

“During the man’s arrest, he allegedly attempted to kick a police officer, however, was apprehended by the officer without further incident.”

He said the victim, a 22-year-old woman, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect and victim were known to each other.

Officers searched the man following his arrest and located individual small baggies of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Wicentowich says the RCMP will be sending its investigative findings to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of both assault and drug related charges.

The 32-year-old man is expected make his first court appearance on Nov. 12.

