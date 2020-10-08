Trail RCMP report an alleged assault in Fruitvale on Sunday involving baseball bats. (Photo by Damir Spanic on Unsplash)

Assault with baseball bats reported in Fruitvale

Police have connected the assault to an incident in Salmo the night previous

Police are reporting a violent crime involving baseball bats that was reported to have occurred in Fruitvale early Sunday morning.

The 911 call about an alleged break, enter, and assault in the 1700-block of First Street came into the Trail and Greater District RCMP shortly before 8 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Officers attended the residence and investigated the incident.

A 21-year-old Coquitlam man, and a 20-year-old Fruitvale man, alleged that two men entered into a residence and hit them with baseball bats.

Further investigation revealed that assault may have been linked to an incident that occurred in Salmo the previous night where a brick was thrown through the window of a residence.

Neither victim was seriously injured in the incident.

There was no risk to the general public at any time as all parties were believed to have known each other.

The Trail RCMP continue to investigate this case with assistance from the Salmo RCMP.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.


