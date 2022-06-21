Author returns to his hometown of Trail, book signing Friday

Ali Grovue and Trail’s own Mike Watson published Rise Up: Leadership Habits for Turbulent Times, last month. Watson will be at Pharmasave Trail on Friday, June 24, 11 a.m. to sign books. All welcome. Photo: Trail Times

“Wisdom doesn’t grow on our good days.”

This is one of the most important life lessons Mike Watson shares as co-author of a new and timely book called Rise Up: Leadership Habits for Turbulent Times.

“In May of this year, my colleague, Ali Grovue, and I published a book, Rise Up: Leadership Habits for Turbulent Times,” Watson told the Trail Times. “In this book, we explore constructs to help leaders adapt to a rapidly changing landscape.”

The authors say the world is arguably in the most transformational time in human history.

“Society is waking up and old school approaches to leadership are not working,” Watson said. “We need a new approach to addressing the shifting needs of our workforce.”

Watson is from Trail, though he moved away to attend the University of British Columbia in 1984 and he currently calls North Vancouver, home.

He is returning to his hometown on Friday, June 24 to sign copies of the book available for purchase at Pharmasave, a downtown Trail pharmacy/retail store owned by Watson’s childhood friend Tim Moorhead.

“I’m so pleased that my former J.L. Crowe classmate, Tim Moorhead, is carrying the book,” Watson said. “It is a significant thing for me to be able to sign books just a block away from where my dad’s name is engraved on the Home of Champions monument.”

For those wanting a personalized copy of Rise Up, Watson will be at Pharmasave on Friday at 11 a.m. to sign books.

About Rise Up

Few leaders are truly prepared to lead through crisis. Rise Up is a call to action for leaders to accept that many of their habits diminish the resilience of their organizations and to commit to a plan that will reposition them as 21st century leaders. Rise Up is an engaging and thought-provoking guide which presents six distinct yet deeply interconnected habits that all leaders must adopt: Trust, Inquisitiveness, Humility, Optimism, Courage, and Discipline. Embracing these habits will help create a high-functioning culture where employees feel enabled to be the best versions of themselves in pursuit of a common, noble goal. The habits are also foundational to a transformative and enduring strategy, one that is developed and owned not by the leader, but by everyone within the organization.

Brought to life through real-life examples taken from Watson’s and Grovue’s work as strategic leadership advisers in business and sport, and combined with intelligence from academic and psychological research, Rise Up provides leaders with a clear, insightful, and actionable path to building organizations that can adapt — and even thrive — despite hard times.

About the authors

Ali Grovue is a Senior Consultant at Ignite Management Services. An expert in organizational strategy and leadership development, Grovue has served as a clean-tech COO, non-profit executive director and an officer in the Royal Canadian Navy. Grovue completed her degree with honors in organizational behavior from the University of British Columbia and Leadership Coaching training at Harvard University. Her love of process and innate discipline drives her passion for personal and organizational development through purpose-driven leadership.

Mike Watson is the President at Ignite Management Services. He is on a mission to change how business is done by encouraging leaders to adopt the habits of resilient leadership. He has embraced a journey of pursuing the best version of himself, and helps leaders do the same, to be more inclusive, inquisitive, and humble. Watson’s personal goal is to make the world a better place, one interaction at a time. This has guided him in his many roles, including directorships at all levels of Chambers of Commerce in Canada.

For more information visit: www.ignitemanagement.ca.

