Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)

Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)

Avalanche Canada in need of sustainable funding says MLA, executive director

B.C. needs to pay its proportionate share, MLA Clovechok says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok rose to speak in the Legislature this week to champion sustainable funding for Avalanche Canada.

Avalanche Canada is headquartered in Revelstoke and Clovechok has been working on their funding for two years.

Avalanche Canada services all of Canada, Clovechok says, with 14 regions and over 330,000 square kilometres A full 98 per cent of that terrain is in British Columbia.

“When Canada provided funding it was on the understanding that provinces would chip in proportionately. Funding from provinces is expected to be proportionate to services provided,” Clovechok said. “95 per cent of the regions are in B.C. 80 per cent of the budget is spent in B.C. 75 per cent of avalanche fatalities occur in B.C. Eight people have died this year, all from B.C.”

He says that in the Yukon the contribution to Avalanche Canada is about $1.40 per resident. In B.C. it’s eight cents.

On top of that, the funding from B.C. is from gaming grants and has to be applied for each year, while Clovechok says funding from the Yukon and Alberta is sustainable.

He says he spoke to Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth two years ago and received a commitment that the provincial government would provide $1 million per year.

“But when he went to the Treasury Board and asked for the money, they said no. We’re still having this conversation two years later.”

Gilles Valade, executive director of Avalanche Canada says they remain hopeful that the provincial budget to be presented this spring will include that $1 million in sustainable funding for Avalanche Canada.

Right now, he says, B.C. doesn’t provide enough money in proportion to the services they get.

“If you remove B.C. there’s no avalanche problem in Canada,” he said.

He says the need to apply for funding each year is a challenge. For instance, it’s difficult for the Avalanche Canada board of directors to sign off on a budget with uncertainty in funding.

“We have to approve the budget and work plans on the hope of funding arriving,” Valade said.

Both Clovechok and Valade say it is particularly important that funding is sustainable now, as the pandemic has seen a huge increase in backcountry use, and many of these new users are inexperienced.

“I am hopeful that in this year’s budget, something will happen,” Valade said. “The Minister committed to that amount of money. They wouldn’t have made the commitment if they weren’t planning on following through. We’re trying to stay positive. We need that money to make the machine work is the bottom line.”

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Trail police track down cougar, discover it’s a decoy

Just Posted

Police and the conservation service were notified of a cougar sighting in Warfield on Wednesday, only to find it was a decoy to ward birds away from the treatment plant reservoir. After originally reporting it was a plush, zooming in on the object, police later discovered it is actually a plastic animal/coyote decoy. Photo: Trail RCMP
Update: Trail police track down cougar, discover it’s a decoy

Animal spotted in reservoir of water treatment plant near Warfield

Southeast Alaska fisherman report seeing much smaller salmon this year, and in the case of chum salmon, much fewer fish. That has some concerned about the future of fishing in the region. (Courtesy Photo | Tyson Fick)
Ecological Comment: The Pebble That Can Kill Salmon

A column written by Recreation, Fish and Wildlife students at Castlegar’s Selkirk College

Today is BC Transit’s driver appreciation day in Trail and across the province. Photo: Trail Times
Driver appreciation on Trail Transit today

Trail Transit has been operating the local public transit system since April 1, 1982.

Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)
Avalanche Canada in need of sustainable funding says MLA, executive director

B.C. needs to pay its proportionate share, MLA Clovechok says

Zebra mussels pose a major threat to B.C. waters. Photo: CKISS
B.C. aquarium owners urged to check for invasive mussels

Zebra mussels pose a major threat to B.C. waters.

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

It is unclear whether any criminal charges were laid against the teacher

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Isabella GiaV ready to hit the slopes. (Contributed by Isabella GiaV)
Mighty moose ‘dragathon’ at Fernie raises funds for mental health awareness

Drag performers will be doing laps of the Mighty Moose at FAR next week to raise funds for the Elk Valley Suicide Taskforce

Skiers on the Boomerang Chair at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
FAR closing date pushed an extra week

The new closing date for Fernie Alpine Resort is April 11

Most Read