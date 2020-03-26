B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie and Health Minister Adrian Dix. (B.C. government)

B.C. 2-1-1 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Thousands of volunteer offers to be matched up to need

B.C. MLA offices and Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie have received thousands of calls offering to help seniors who are staying home for the COVID-19 pandemic, and have added resources to the 2-1-1 phone line and BC211 website to match them with the need.

People want to pick up groceries or deliver medications and hot meals to seniors, and the service has added significant call centre staff to make that happen, Mackenzie said March 26. The new coronavirus is particularly a risk for elderly people with underlying health issues, so staying at home is most important to them.

“My message to seniors is simple,” Mackenzie said. “Don’t be afraid, but please stay home. Please, let us pick up your groceries. Please, let us pick up your medications. Please, let us deliver meals.”

more to come…

