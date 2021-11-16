An Edmonton Oiler fan has his COVID-19 vaccination proof checked before entering the Saddledome for pre-season NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An Edmonton Oiler fan has his COVID-19 vaccination proof checked before entering the Saddledome for pre-season NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

B.C. COVID-19 cases continue decline, 338 more on Tuesday

Active infections also declining, one death since Monday

B.C. public health teams reported 338 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with one additional death in the past 24 hours.

A new outbreak has been reported at Ridge Meadows Hospital in Fraser Health, with 23 health care facilities currently dealing with coronavirus outbreaks. An outbreak at Swedish Assisted Living Residence in Burnaby has been declared over.

As new infections have trended down since October, the number of active cases in the province has also declined, with 3,568 as of Nov. 16. From Nov. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 60.5% of cases, and from Nov. 1-14, they accounted for 68.5% of hospitalizations, out of the roughly 13% of the B.C. population that is not yet fully vaccinated.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week. Parents are being urged to register their children aged 5-11 for vaccination, with approval expected as early as this week by Health Canada.

New and active cases for Nov. 16 by region:

• 160 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,297 active

• 40 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 506 active

• 39 new cases in Interior Health, 683 active

• 57 new cases in Northern Health, 510 active

• 42 new cases in Island Health, 513 active

