B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

A driver who had apparently fallen asleep at the wheel on a Chilliwack road was busted for heroin possession last week.

According to the Chilliwack RCMP, on April 17 a patrolling general duty officer noticed the driver of an automobile had nodded off while stopped in the 45000-block of Hocking Avenue.

The 29-year-old man from Vancouver behind the wheel and two passengers were quickly taken into custody by the officer.

Drugs believed to be heroin and paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking were seized by police during the arrest.

The three individuals were later released from custody by police.

“An alert officer was responsible for the removal of drugs and potentially an impaired driver from the street,” says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “Police will be submitting all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of Control Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) charges against the driver.”

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

