Sumas Prairie flooding sparks an evacuation alert, Nov. 17, 2022. (City of Abbotsford)

Sumas Prairie flooding sparks an evacuation alert, Nov. 17, 2022. (City of Abbotsford)

B.C. expands disaster flood assistance for farmers, small businesses

Rental unit owners, businesses with at least $10K income qualify

The B.C. government has reopened its Disaster Financial Assistance program for applications until July 27 with rule changes that will allow more farmers, businesses and rental unit owners to apply.

The changes include allowing small business owners to qualify for help after last November’s devastating floods if they can show $10,000 in revenue from the operation. Up to April 28, they needed to show that at least 50 per cent of their total income came from the business. The maximum annual revenue for all small businesses is increased from $1 million to $2 million.

The change also allows more rental unit owners to qualify, because their rental income didn’t meet the 50 per cent threshold.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said changes will also mean the province picking up more of local government costs for infrastructure repairs, with the local portion capped at five to 10 per cent rather than 20. Some funds will be provided up front to do the work rather than requiring municipalities to complete projects before applying.

“The catastrophic flooding in November 2021 highlighted the limitations of our Disaster Financial Assistance program, and given the scale of the disaster, we need to make changes quickly,” Farnworth said April 28. “These changes will help ensure people, First Nations and local governments impacted by severe flooding aren’t facing insurmountable costs, and will improve the program so we can respond faster next time and provide more support to those impacted.”

Emergency Management B.C. has already received more than 2,20 applications for assistance from individuals, small businesses, farms, charitable organizations and local governments, and has paid out $5.3 million. Including washed out highways and flooding in communities including Abbotsford and the Eastern Fraser Valley, Princeton and Merritt.

RELATED: Disaster assistance expanded to most regions of B.C.

RELATED: B.C. commits $53.6M for 10 flood-struck communities

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC politics

Previous story
Public info session being held to update Columbia River Treaty talks
Next story
Castlegar man in custody after alleged gas station robbery, flight from police

Just Posted

Looking for a fun night out? The community is invited to join local author Rosa Jordan for a reading of her latest novel, In Search of a Happy Ending, Tuesday night in the Rossland library. Valemount author Maureen Brownlee will read from her new novel, Cambium Blue that night as well. A chat about writing, small towns, and the people who inspired them will follow.
Authors unite for a literary evening in Rossland library

Reservoir behind Mica Dam, one of dams constructed under terms of the Columbia River Treaty. (Bonneville Power Ad)
Public info session being held to update Columbia River Treaty talks

Adrian Leslie, West Kootenay program manager for Nature Conservancy of Canada, poses in front of the new wetlands in the Frog Bear Conservation Corridor. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Nature Conservancy of Canada leads restoration project on Creston Valley farmland

All are welcome to attend Local 480’s Day of Mourning ceremony being held at 4 p.m. today at the Workers Memorial Monument, which is by the Centennial Family Monument, across the street from the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Day of Mourning ceremony returns to Trail on Thursday