British Columbia Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during a news conference ahead of the budget at the legislature in Victoria, on Feb. 21, 2022. Robinson says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. finance minister says ‘over my dead body,’ will abortion access change

Robinson: ‘We believe abortion is medical care, good medical care’

British Columbia’s finance minister says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States.

Selina Robinson reacted strongly to questions about the status of abortion in B.C. and Canada following reports the U.S. Supreme Court may strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.

In an interview with reporters at the legislature Tuesday, Robinson said “any change to access to abortion will be over my dead body.”

Robinson says access to abortion is about health care and B.C. is committed to making sure that continues.

The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision protects the right to perform abortions across the United States.

A draft opinion published Monday reveals a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court’s nine justices were in favour of striking down the decision.

“Absolutely nothing is changing here in B.C. on abortions,” says Robinson. “We believe abortion is medical care, good medical care.”

—The Canadian Press

