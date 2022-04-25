Parksville’s Frances Lloyd won $3M in the June 19, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw. (BCLC photo)

Parksville’s Frances Lloyd won $3M in the June 19, 2021 Lotto 6/49 draw. (BCLC photo)

B.C. lottery winner’s children head to court for share of $3M prize money

Two children of deceased woman file suit in B.C. Supreme Court

Two adult children of a deceased Parksville woman who won a $3-million lottery prize last year have launched legal action to obtain what they consider their fair share of the jackpot.

According to a B.C. Lottery Corporation release in July of 2021, Frances Lloyd was enjoying a low-key Sunday morning at home when she decided to open her laptop and check her ticket from the June 19 Lotto 6/49 draw.

She couldn’t believe it, read the release, when she saw that along with a ticket purchased in Atlantic Canada, she’d matched six of six numbers to split the $6-million jackpot, for $3 million.

Lloyd said she phoned her daughter immediately for an anything-but-ordinary weekend catch up. She celebrated with dinner and champagne toasts with her family and planned to purchase a new home and gift some of the prize money to her family.

Lloyd died on Jan. 2 without a last will and testament, according to a lawsuit filed April 11 in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

The suit states that before she passed away, Lloyd deposited the winnings into a joint savings account, previously set up with her daughter, Lisa Turnbull, of Nanaimo, so she could assist with paying bills and making incidental purchases for Lloyd.

READ MORE: Dream comes true as Parksville woman collects $3-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

The suit claims Lloyd gave Turnbull approximately $500,000 to assist with financing of the home she and her husband, Stephen Turnbull, share. In October, Lloyd gave her son, Matthew Lawruk, of Port Coquitlam, $500,000, according to court documents.

Lloyd’s other two children, Frances Graham of Langley, and Stephanie Kennery of Paris, Ont., are suing for what they consider their share of the money.

Graham and Kennery, the plaintiffs, claim half of the $3-million prize should be equally divided between them.

No response has yet been filed to the lawsuit. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

kevin.forsyth@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

lawsuitLotteryParksville

Previous story
B.C. 3-tire driver suspected of drug-impaired journey arrested
Next story
Horgan drops F-bomb during heated QP on B.C.’s family doctor shortage

Just Posted

Nathan Dann reaches for a grounder at the Trail U18 Orioles practice on Sunday at Butler Park. Photo: Jim Bailey
U18 Trail Orioles play home opener this weekend

Mock search and rescue training in Trail, April 19. Photo: Submitted
Trail RCMP join search and rescue training session

Birchbank Retirees Club teed off the spring with their Opening Scramble with the team of (from left) John Newton, Al Pasin, Rick Brown and Tom Keen taking top spot with a 59. Photo: submitted
Birchbank retirees open season with scramble

Run 4 Refugees will take place in Castlegar May 7. Photo: Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress
Castlegar run raising money for Ukrainian refugees