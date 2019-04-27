B.C. man sues Twitter for alleged ‘defamatory’ tweets linked to U.S. election

Frank Giustra is the founder of Lionsgate Entertainment and CEO of the Fiore Group of Companies

A British Columbia businessman and philanthropist is suing Twitter for publishing what he calls ”false and defamatory” tweets that escalated during the 2016 United States election.

Frank Giustra is the founder of Lionsgate Entertainment and CEO of the Fiore Group of Companies, and he’s also a member of the board of trustees of the Clinton Foundation.

He says in a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court that he faced a targeted attack on Twitter by a group who set out to vilify him for political purposes starting around February 2015.

Giustra says a number of defamatory and malicious tweets were published labelling him ”corrupt,” a “murderous thief” and a “criminal,” and accusing him of being involved in “pizzagate,” a debunked child sex trafficking conspiracy theory.

ALSO READ: Google, Facebook say they’ll soon roll out tools to sift fake Canadian news

He says he asked Twitter on multiple occasions to remove the posts and the social-media company deleted some of them, but it has neglected or refused to remove others and continues to publish a “large number” of false, defamatory, abusive and threatening tweets.

None of the allegations has been proven in court and Twitter has not yet filed a statement of defence.

Giustra did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday, while Twitter declined to comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Ferries cancelling several sailings on south coast due to strong winds

Just Posted

Alert Warfield crossing guard prevents child from being hit

Police seeking info on suspected vehicle

Water main bursts in East Trail

A burst water main in East Trail left residents without water for a number of hours on Saturday

Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo coming to Trail in May

Keynote speakers break down food relationships, how nutrition supports health

Seniors advocate named Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year

Tireless volunteer Marisa Jimenez will be recognized at an awards ceremony on May 7

Feds announce Indigenous inclusion in Columbia River Treaty talks

Indigenous Nations had earlier protested their exclusion from negotiations last year

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Officials: Four injured in shooting at California synagogue

There was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway

BC Ferries cancelling several sailings on south coast due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

More rain forecast for flood-weary communities in Ontario, Quebec, N.B.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities have declared states of emergency

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

Most Read