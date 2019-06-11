Boris Pekarsky, was heard uttering disturbing words in front of a band class in November 2016. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

A Delta music teacher is facing a three-day suspension after telling a Grade 9 band student a comment to the effect of “go kill yourself, it won’t matter anyway.”

Boris Pekarsky was heard uttering these words in front of a band class in November 2016, according to a May 28 ruling by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

The board found that Pekarsky first yelled at the student who was not on task. As the student moved to sit down he tripped over a percussion instrument, causing a loud noise.

Pekarsky then asked the student and his peer to leave the class. As they were walking away, Pekarsky told the student words to the effect of “go kill yourself, it won’t matter anyway.”

A few months later, in January 2017, Pekarsky met with a small group of students from the same band class and asked them what to do about the behaviour of a few other students in the class who had been “acting out.” According to the decision, Pekarsky used specific students’ names.

In March 2017, the school suspended Pekarsky from work without pay for 10 days.

It appears that Pekarsky taught at Southpointe Academy in 2016, according to the school’s social media. Black Press Media has reached out to the school for confirmation.

Regulation branch commissioner Howard Kushner said in his decision that Pekarsky failed to treat all students with respect and dignity and showed a lack of insight when he inappropriately discussed specific students with their fellow classmates.

He went on to say that those discussions “created an unhealthy dynamic in the classroom and undermined a respectful and inclusive learning environment.”

Pekarsky will serve his suspension from June 25 to 27.

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

