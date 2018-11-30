B.C. RCMP traffic services, local detachments and municipal police, will be ramping up road checks on Saturday to mark “National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day”. The day launches a month-long impaired driving campaign called CounterAttack. (Black Press file image)

B.C. RCMP ramp up road checks

Motorists should expect to see a heightened police presence as CounterAttack launches Dec. 1

Expect to see more of a police presence on highways beginning Saturday, when the RCMP officially launch CounterAttack.

West Kootenay Traffic Services, along with local detachments and municipal police officers, will be doing road checks on Dec. 1 to mark the province-wide “National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day.”

“December 1 (is) kicking off the month-long campaign,” advised RCMP Sgt. Chad Badry, from West Kootenay Traffic Services.

“Motorists should expect to see police road checks in numerous locations throughout the Kootenay Boundary region.”

Stepping up enforcement efforts to stop impaired drivers is a BC RCMP Traffic Services priority this holiday season, says Cpl. Mike Halskov, media relations officer for E Division Traffic Services.

During the one-day blitz, motorists from all regions of B.C. can expect to see heightened police patrols in areas being targeted for impaired drivers.

But it won’t stop there.

“Traffic Services Units and detachments throughout the province will be implementing their respective enforcement plans on various dates throughout the month,” Halskov said.

On average, 65 people in British Columbia die each year in collisions where alcohol, drugs or medication is involved. According to ICBC statistics, 22 of those fatalities occurred in the Southern Interior.

“Making impaired driving fatalities one of the leading causes of death on our provincial roadways,” noted Halskov. “Impaired driving, defined as driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, is entirely preventable yet it continues to happen with devastating consequences. Police will be using every resource at their disposal to get impaired drivers off the road including the use of Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and specially trained Drug Recognition Experts.”

As far as marijuana impairment, Halskov says police are fully prepared to enforce the recently introduced cannabis legislation.

“A small decision can have great consequences,” says Superintendent Davis Wendell, Officer in Charge of BC RCMP Traffic Services. “If you are planning on drinking or using drugs this holiday season, please do not drive. By finding an alternative way home such as public transit, taxi or a designated driver you can ensure that you, and others sharing the road with you, get to their destination safely. Please make it your habit to drive sober every time you get behind the wheel.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Longtime B.C. friends share $20-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot
Next story
Provincial funds not adequate for four-year-old boy’s health needs

Just Posted

B.C. RCMP ramp up road checks

Motorists should expect to see a heightened police presence as CounterAttack launches Dec. 1

Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ in Trail

Trail Transit’s annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army food bank is underway Friday & Saturday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Tell the Times

Web Poll: What local news from 2018 most stands out to you?

Natural Kootenay arch dubbed the Brooklyn Bridge

Place Names: Brooklyn Bridge and other stories

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

Dispute over hidden camera sex in B.C. fire chief’s office

Hidden camera in chief’s Vernon office captures sexual romp between two employees

Longtime B.C. friends share $20-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

John Prpich of Port Alberni grew up playing hockey with David Dubbin from Nanaimo

Outfit covered up by B.C. school officials ‘purchased by grandmother’

Mother says she’d like her daughter’s South Surrey school to revisit dress-code guidelines

B.C. woman files lawsuit after high-THC cannabis product mislabelled

The spray she bought was labelled high CBD and low THC, but ingredients were the opposite, said Kimberly Webster.

One week left: 37% of ballots returned in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Deadline to submit ballots was extended to Friday, Dec. 7

Canada signs onto new NAFTA despite the persistence of steel and aluminum tariffs

U.S.’s punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum from other countries remain in place, along with stiff countermeasures from Canada and Mexico

B.C.’s responsible gambling program expands to all gaming centres

GameSense to operate at more locations and in cozier environments

Fashion Fridays: The holiday gift guide

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read