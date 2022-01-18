B.C. reopening gyms, fitness on Thursday with COVID-19 precautions

A kitten interacts with a human as folks take part in Yoga with Cats on Mats at the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven, 2019. Indoor yoga, gyms and dance studios have been shut down since before Christmas by a COVID-19 public health order. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)

B.C.’s yoga studios, gyms and group spaces for fitness and dance are allowed to reopen as of Jan. 20 with ventilation and spacing precautions, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

Indoor fitness facilities will have to provide a minimum 2.5 metre by 2.5 metre space, and use fans or heaters to help with ventilation as people exert themselves. Participants will have to wear masks unless they are actually working out, and even there Henry said they are recommended if possible.

“It was a difficult decision to close gyms and fitness centres before the holidays, but it gave us time to assess the situation,” Henry said at a briefing Jan. 18.

Orders keeping liquor-primary bars and night clubs remain in place, as well as 50 per cent capacity limits for stadiums and theatres. Restrictions on indoor gatherings and events are extended to Feb. 16 as the high level of infection from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said as of Jan. 18, there are 854 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections, up from 819 in the past 24 hours, with 112 of them in intensive care, up from 99 on Monday. B.C.’s health authorities have begun reporting all cases patient admitted and testing positive, which accounts for some of the increase this week.

