A kitten interacts with a human as folks take part in Yoga with Cats on Mats at the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven, 2019. Indoor yoga, gyms and dance studios have been shut down since before Christmas by a COVID-19 public health order. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)

A kitten interacts with a human as folks take part in Yoga with Cats on Mats at the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven, 2019. Indoor yoga, gyms and dance studios have been shut down since before Christmas by a COVID-19 public health order. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)

B.C. reopening gyms, fitness on Thursday with COVID-19 precautions

Fans, heaters, spacing for group and individual workouts

B.C.’s yoga studios, gyms and group spaces for fitness and dance are allowed to reopen as of Jan. 20 with ventilation and spacing precautions, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

Indoor fitness facilities will have to provide a minimum 2.5 metre by 2.5 metre space, and use fans or heaters to help with ventilation as people exert themselves. Participants will have to wear masks unless they are actually working out, and even there Henry said they are recommended if possible.

“It was a difficult decision to close gyms and fitness centres before the holidays, but it gave us time to assess the situation,” Henry said at a briefing Jan. 18.

Orders keeping liquor-primary bars and night clubs remain in place, as well as 50 per cent capacity limits for stadiums and theatres. Restrictions on indoor gatherings and events are extended to Feb. 16 as the high level of infection from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said as of Jan. 18, there are 854 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections, up from 819 in the past 24 hours, with 112 of them in intensive care, up from 99 on Monday. B.C.’s health authorities have begun reporting all cases patient admitted and testing positive, which accounts for some of the increase this week.

RELATED: B.C. adventure tourism operators offered pandemic aid

RELATED: B.C. medical staff brace for COVID-19 peak this week

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
5 semi truck pileup closes Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke

Just Posted

In total, 142 seniors at Rose Wood Village, Columbia View Lodge, Poplar Ridge, and other local seniors, received personalized Christmas gifts.
‘Adopt a Senior Trail and Area’ sends a big thank you to community

The RDCK is investing in an inventory to help locals find regional food suppliers, which can be accessed in case of emergency. Photo: Mike Thomas
Inventory in West Kootenay to bolster food security plans

The December sock drive organized by the South-Okanagan West Kootenay Green Party EDA brought in hundreds of warm socks for the needy.
West Kootenay sock drive a success

Call outs for paramedics attending drug overdoses doubled in Trail in 2021. (File photo)
Paramedic calls for drug overdose doubles in Greater Trail in 2021