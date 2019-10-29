One of the dogs being rescued from remote Manitoba First Nations reserves. (K9 Advocates Manitoba)

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

A Vancouver dog rescue is asking for donations of cash and supplies to help dogs ahead of a cold snap in Manitoba.

Thank Dog I Am Out said it needs money to help K9 Advocates Manitoba, a non-profit dedicated to helping with dog overpopulation on First Nation reserves in the province.

“Please help Thank DOG I Am Out #WinterWarriorsCanada help our rescue friends #K9Manitoba rescue, remove and assist the dogs that face freezing to death, being shot or starving on Manitoba First Nations,” the Vancouver-based rescue posted to Facebook.

The organization said it has received a “massive” amount of donations in cash, dog crates and help flying the dogs from the remote reserves to places where they can be adopted out.

The next truck with supplies is leaving for Manitoba on Nov. 6, with the deadline to donate goods for that shipment the day before.

The rescue is looking for travel crates, unopened dog food, blankets, coats, harnesses, leashes, collars and beds, as well as money and travel escorts for the dogs flying between Manitoba to B.C. or Ottawa.

READ MORE: Puppy sustains ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death
Next story
Union: Kootenay Lake ferry talks to resume

Just Posted

Christmas hamper program up and running for Beaver Valley

Local United Way takes the reins of former Fruitvale Community Chest

Union: Kootenay Lake ferry talks to resume

Ferry workers have been in a labour dispute with Western Pacific Marine

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Students help restore important wildlife habitat at Beaver Creek

Kootenay Society leads 3-yr restoration project that includes planting native trees and shrubs

Trail RCMP outfitted with Tasers

8 officers were certified in Taser training last week, 7 re-certified

VIDEO: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

Dennis Muilenburg was grilled at a Senate Commerce Committee meeting

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Turkey chases B.C. woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Most Read