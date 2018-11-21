HMCS Edmonton rescues two sea turtles tangled in fishing lines in the space of 90 minutes. (CAF Operations/Twitter)

B.C.’s HMCS Edmonton rescues two more sea turtles

Warship credited with a turtle rescue earlier in November

  Nov. 21, 2018
  • News

HMCS Edmonton rescued two sea turtles tangled in fishing lines in the space of 90 minutes, Canadian Armed Forces Operations reported on Twitter, Nov. 17.

The ship was patrolling on Operation Caribbe when they spotted the sea creatures and launched an inflatable boat to free them.

READ ALSO: Victoria-based navy ship credited with sea turtle rescue

HMCS rescued the turtles as part of Operation Caribbe in which Canada sends Canadian Armed Forces ships and aircraft to help Operation Martillo. This U.S.-led effort involves 14 countries and aims to stop drug trafficking in the Caribbean. This operation involves periodic deployments, with different ships and aircraft participating at different times during the year.

On Nov. 2, HMCS Edmonton was also credited with another sea turtle rescue tangled in the rigging of a buoy while investigating the buoy for contraband.

HMCS Moncton, Nanaimo and Edmonton are currently deployed on the operation and conducting patrols until December.


Most Read