B.C.’s vaccine card enters 2nd stage; bars, gyms, ticketed events to require 2 COVID shots

FILE – Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has his provincial COVID-19 vaccine card scanned by White Spot restaurant general manager Bill Warwick, before having breakfast in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

As of Sunday (Oct. 24), anyone ages 12 and up wishing to visit a restaurant, gym or go to the movies in B.C. must be fully vaccinated.

That’s because the province’s vaccine card program, first announced in August, comes into effect today. Between Sept. 13 and Oct. 23, patrons wishing to access a wide variety of discretionary businesses needed to show proof of just one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Sunday, they will need to show proof of two doses.

According to the province, 89.4 per cent of eligible people had received their first dose as of Friday, while 83.8 per cent had received their second dose.

Venues will have an incentive to enforce proof of vaccination requirements. As of Monday, capacity limits will be lifted to 100 per cent for venues and events that use vaccine cards, such as indoor ticketed events such as sports, concerts, dance and symphony events, as well as for indoor organized events such weddings, funeral receptions and organized parties. Businesses and event hosts must either scan or visually confirm that an attendee has a vaccine card and match it to the individual’s government identification.

Places that require proof of vaccination include:

Indoor ticketed sporting events with more than 50 people

Indoor concerts, theatre, dance and symphony events with more than 50 people

Licensed restaurants and cafes and restaurants and cafes that offer table service (indoor and patio dining) Includes liquor tasting rooms in wineries, breweries or distilleries

Pubs, bars and lounges (indoor and patio dining)

Nightclubs, casinos and movie theatres

Gyms, exercise and dance facilities or studios Includes these activities happening in recreation facilities

Businesses offering indoor exercise/fitness

Indoor adult group and team sports for people 22 years old or older

Indoor organized events with more than 50 people

For example, weddings, funeral receptions (outside of a funeral home), organized parties, conferences, trade fairs and workshops

Indoor organized group recreational classes and activities with more than 50 people

For example, pottery studios, art classes or choir rehearsals

Post-secondary student housing

Spectators at indoor youth sporting events with more than 50 people.

Places such as grocery stores, salons, public transportation and unlicensed establishments without table service such as food courts, coffee shops and food trucks do not require proof of vaccination. Takeout orders also do not require immunization.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines