Like all public spaces in B.C., masks are required to be worn upon entry into the Trail Times. Photo: Trail Times

Like all public spaces in B.C., masks are required to be worn upon entry into the Trail Times. Photo: Trail Times

B.C. state of emergency extended to Feb. 16

The original provincial declaration was made on March 18 last year

The Government of British Columbia has officially extended the provincial state of emergency to the end of day on Feb. 16.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, allows health and emergency management officials to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act (EPA) to support the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

“We’d all like to get back to a more normal life, but our case numbers will rise if we’re not careful,” Premier John Horgan stated Feb. 2. “We’re well prepared, but as we’ve seen around the world, increased COVID-19 cases could put our health systems and us all at risk. We need to hold the course until we bend that curve down. It’s time to work together, support each other and continue to follow public health guidance so we can keep people safe.”

The extension of the provincial state of emergency is based on recommendations from B.C.’s health and emergency management officials.

The original declaration was made on March 18 last year, the day after Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer (PHO), declared a public health emergency.

The province “enhanced” its enforcement measures on Dec. 16.

This included tightening COVID-19 fine collections and asking enforcement officers to support police, and increase enforcement, by issuing violation tickets during their normal course of duties or when in public places.

To limit the spread of infection, the province continues to use EPA measures, with support of police, such as issuing tickets to owners or organizers contravening the PHO’s orders.

Locally, a Greater Trail church was fined $2,300 under the EPA Protective Measures order on Jan. 21.

Police say RCMP officers responded to a call that Thursday evening at 7 p.m. and found 29 people gathered in the church.

“We all have a key role to play during this health emergency, and there are many members of public respecting the prevention orders from the public health authorities that are not optional,” Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich stated in a brief.

“We encourage everyone to adhere to the orders being implemented to keep everyone safe and reduce the risks. The Trail RCMP encourage the public to refrain from gathering to help prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.”

The COVID-19 Related Measures Act came into force July 10.

Between Aug. 21, 2020, and Jan. 29, 2021, 806 violation tickets within the province were issued, including: 141 tickets ($2,300) to owners or organizers contravening the PHO’s order on gatherings and events; 28 violation tickets ($2,300) for contravention of the PHO’s Food and Liquor Serving Premises Order; and 637 tickets ($230) issued to individuals who refused to comply with direction from law enforcement.

Since the pandemic began, police agencies in British Columbia have also issued 90 violation tickets to individuals who were in contravention of the Federal Quarantine Act, totalling $98,929.

Read more: Province of B.C. to oversee homeowner grant applications

Read more: Drive-thru testing centre at Trail ICBC office


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Townhouse development proposed for Waneta
Next story
B.C. man who helped stranded U.S. family rewarded with new car, peanuts

Just Posted

The Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year ceremony marks the opening to Silver City Days festivities. Photo: Unsplash
Covid cancels Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year

Organizers are hoping to bring back the annual tradition after the pandemic ends

off topic
When the fried chickens come home to roost

Too much comfort food eventually leads to physical discomfort

Like all public spaces in B.C., masks are required to be worn upon entry into the Trail Times. Photo: Trail Times
B.C. state of emergency extended to Feb. 16

The original provincial declaration was made on March 18 last year

A large flock of turkeys grazing near Teck Trail caught the eye of Maureen Dilling. Photo: Maureen Dilling
What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual to editor@trailtimes.ca

A public meeting will held Feb. 8 for the Bench development at Waneta Junction. Photo: Google Maps
Townhouse development proposed for Waneta

Developer looks to clear bylaw hurdles before proceeding with purchase of three Waneta properties

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

A police robot approaches a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates pleads guilty to 8 charges

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges

Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

At 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history

Third-party delivery apps are making it tough for local businesses to find any profit during the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

Jobs minister Ravi Kahlon says B.C. acted to ensure restaurants aren’t ‘exploited during the pandemic’

In early 2022, B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to participate in the Premises Identification (ID) program. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to ID their livestock by end of 2021

The program will allow the province to trace animals in times of danger and disease

A member of the Seabird Island Fire Department. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
Indigenous reporting system to track fires on reserves, increase prevention across Canada

The system will gather and analyze fire data, and close gaps in fire protection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions may not lift as planned

Dr. Bonnie Henry could extend province’s social gathering restrictions Friday ahead of Super Bowl

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. Bath, who gained widespread attention for helping drive the stranded American family to the Alaska-Canada border, will soon be able to do that trip in a new car. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath)
B.C. man who helped stranded U.S. family rewarded with new car, peanuts

Gary Bath, a Canadian ranger in Fort St. John, helped a family stranded in a snowstorm

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) picks up a tripping penalty on Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Spezza nets hat trick as Maple Leafs dismantle Canucks 7-3

Toronto veteran records eighth three-goal game in win over Vancouver

Most Read