File photo

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

A Coquitlam elementary school teacher has been suspended for 15 days after bringing anti-SOGI pamphlets to school.

According to a decision published by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, Dori Waldene Hannibal gave two of the pamphlets to a Parent Advisory Committee member during a conversation on June 18, 2019.

According to Teacher Regulation Branch documents, the pamphlets were published by Parents United Canada and included the statement “Stop SOGI 123.” SOGI 123 stands for sexual orientation and gender identity and is an initiative launched by the province as a way to help educators create a more inclusive environment in the classroom.

According the Teacher Regulation Branch, Hannibal made “inflammatory statements” about SOGI and said it was harmful to students.

On Oct. 15, the Coquitlam school district suspended Hannibal without pay for 15 days. In December, the commissioner said Hannibal’s teaching certificate would be suspended for one day on Sept. 20, 2020. As part of the agreement, she also agreed acknowledged her misconduct.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher suspended for putting kid in headlock, lies about it to get next job

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationLGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Just Posted

Rossland Food Bank adjusts operations to help cope with extra demand in services during COVID-19 crisis

The food bank has moved much of its services outside to help follow physical distancing protocols

Thieves targeting unlocked cars and sheds in Greater Trail

Report suspicious activity to the non-emergency line at the Trail detachment

Police say more calls of drug use in Trail

With warmer weather on the way this trend of increased reports is expected to continue

Renovations at Nakusp Hot Springs well underway

Crews have been busy painting and staining hot spring facilities over last month

World O’ Words: Hemerophiles, and a new era of synanthropization

Barry Coulter is Editor of the Cranbrook Townsman

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Thor the dog a viral Okanagan sensation

Local photographer snaps shots of pooch, shares amid COVID-19 for smiles

B.C. seeks antibody tests to determine COVID-19 ‘community immunity’

Some tests look ‘very promising,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read