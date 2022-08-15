B.C. turns the page on adult literacy

Pathway programs to help people get trained for high-demand careers

Students will be able to access 26 new pathway programs at 11 public post-secondary institutions throughout B.C. this coming school year. Photo: Unsplash

People looking to advance their skills training will receive a boost through a new program that aims to smooth the transition from academic upgrading to high-demand career programs.

This coming school year, 26 new pathway programs at 11 public post-secondary institutions will be accessible throughout B.C.

Pathway programs are a new Adult Basic Education and English Language Learning initiative that will help address labour shortages by better supporting students in completing the pre-requisites they need to transition directly into high-demand post-secondary programs of their choice.

Moreover, each public post-secondary institution will offer unique approaches to these pathways, reflecting their individual regions, student population and programming.

This opportunity is open to people from all walks of life, and locally, will be available at Selkirk College.

Consultation with public post-secondary partners in fall 2021 showed that some students still struggle to make the transition to post-secondary training, even after they’ve completed their post-secondary pre-requisites, such as English, math and science, through traditional Adult Basic Education and English Language Learning programs.

Pathway programs offer a new approach to obtaining those pre-requisites.

They will start the process of integrating students into post-secondary life and are tailored to students’ target careers or disciplines to set them up for success.

For example, an English Language Learning program would focus on the language skills a student would need to enter a trades or technology program.

The programs will also offer career guidance and additional academic support for students when applying to or completing the post-secondary career program.

The overall goal is to increase learners’ success and improve their access to post-secondary programs related to high-priority careers in the skilled trades, the technology sector, early childhood education and health care, including nursing and allied health jobs.

Adult Basic Education and English Language Learning Pathways programs are funded by a $3.5-million investment from the province.

The funding builds on government’s efforts to address labour shortages and ensure British Columbians have access to the education and training required to improve their lives and succeed in the workforce.

A further $3.4 million is being invested in Community Adult Literacy Programs, which typically include one-on-one tutoring and small-group instruction to support learners in improving their reading, writing, math and digital skills.

