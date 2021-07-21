Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. wildfires ‘graphic’ evidence of climate change, premier says

‘Climate change is with us, not just intermittently, but all the time’

B.C. Premier John Horgan says officials are in talks with the United States and Australia about potential support in fighting some 300 wildfires scorching the province, but COVID-19 and the wildfire situation elsewhere is limiting the help that’s available.

Horgan made the comments during a news conference today from Castlegar, where he was touring the BC Wildfire Service’s Southeast Fire Centre.

More than 3,000 firefighters and support staff are on the fire lines, including crews from Alberta, New Brunswick and Quebec, while about 100 firefighters from Mexico are due to arrive this weekend.

The federal government is also sending 350 Canadian Armed Forces members to help the province’s wildfire efforts.

Horgan says the wildfires have ignited just as British Columbia’s tourism industry was hoping to begin its recovery from the pandemic, but he promised the province will work with industry and labour groups to support them.

Hundreds more have joined the thousands already forced from their homes by wildfires as several local governments ordered residents to get out Tuesday night ahead of nearby blazes.

“For those living through yet another horrific fire season, this is a graphic reminder of how climate change is with us, not just intermittently, but all the time,” Horgan said.

“We all have to hang together as British Columbians and follow the lead of emergency personnel.”

The Canadian Press

