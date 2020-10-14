BC Liberals’ Skeena MLA Candidate Ellis Ross, left, with a photographer, BC Liberals’ North Coast MLA candidate Roy Jones Jr., an LNG Canada worker, and BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson. Wilkinson was in Kitimat on Wednesday (Oct. 14) to make an announcement. (Clare Rayment photo)

BC Liberals’ Skeena MLA Candidate Ellis Ross, left, with a photographer, BC Liberals’ North Coast MLA candidate Roy Jones Jr., an LNG Canada worker, and BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson. Wilkinson was in Kitimat on Wednesday (Oct. 14) to make an announcement. (Clare Rayment photo)

BC Liberals pledge to support a second LNG export facility in northern B.C.

The BC Liberal leader was in Kitimat Wednesday (Oct. 14) to make the announcement

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson was in Kitimat Wednesday (Oct. 14) afternoon to announce the BC Liberals’ support for a second LNG export facility.

“We will be glad to support a second LNG export facility being developed right here in British Columbia,” Wilkinson said. “There are a few proponents in the wings; we want to encourage them to come forth and get involved in the B.C. economy so we can take that Peace River gas and export it to the world.”

Wilkinson said the BC Liberals are proud of the province’s natural resources and those who work in the natural resource services, including forestry, mining, and energy. He added that there needs to be more LNG development in Canada, in particular in Northern B.C., and that it’s time to start bringing these conversations forward to shed light on the benefits of resource development.

“We want to make sure we’re getting the maximum value out of that valuable natural gas, and a good way to do it is to encourage not only the basic industries, but the secondary value add industries, as well,” Wilkinson said. “We have to encourage these kinds of projects because they’re the lifeblood of our economy.”

Wilkinson visited Terrace in the morning and Kitimat in the afternoon, but unfortunately did not have the time to visit any other ridings in the North before he flew out to continue his campaigning.

“We flew in this morning, in Terrace this morning, Kitimat this afternoon, then it’s back on the campaign trail this afternoon,” Wilkinson said. “So, I hope this is a sufficient visit to the North Coast.”

Along with resource development, Wilkinson said infrastructure was an important topic, and that he would support funding a second vehicle overpass in Terrace, as issues can arise currently when emergency vehicles need to cross one of the bridges safely and quickly.

“Cities like Terrace incur costs in order to make our resource industry successful. And there should be a vehicle working with the province of British Columbia to find a way for mutual funding for those projects to make it possible for the towns to prosper,” Wilkinson said, adding that he is “fully supportive of the idea and I think it’s time for these things to come to reality.”

Wilkinson was in Kitimat along with Ellis Ross, the Skeena riding BC Liberal candidate, and Roy Jones Jr., who is the BC Liberal MLA candidate for North Coast.

READ MORE: Ecosocialist Party pulls all candidates from the provincial election

READ MORE: Skeena candidates talk COVID-19, economic recovery


clare.rayment@northernsentinel.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Sinixt and B.C. argue rights at Supreme Court of Canada
Next story
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

Just Posted

The traffic signs would look similar to this. Photo: City of Rossland
City of Rossland looks to install new traffic signs, data collector along streets

The data collector would cost the city at least $8,000

The RCMP is reporting another Trail resident has been scammed for thousands of dollars in a phone scam. Photo: Miryam León on Unsplash
Trail man bilked out of $5,100

This latest scam resulting in a Trail man losing thousands was reported to the RCMP on Saturday

Moths have descended on New Denver. Photo: Pexels
New Denver moth infestation cyclical and natural

The village is dealing with swarms of moths right now

Photo: Black Press file
Trail woman suffers serious injuries during alleged assault

Police were called to a Trail home on Sunday afternoon

Advance voting starts at the Trail Legion today. (Photo: Parker Johnson on Unsplash)
Advance voting for the B.C. election begins this week

Pandemic protocols will be in place

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health records three new COVID-19 cases, one person in ICU

The outbreak at Kelowna’s Calvary Chapel has been declared over

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDPs free birth control pledge a win for equality, will pay for itself: advocates

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau questions NDP government minister in the B.C. legislature, July 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Greens leader calls for move to basic income system

Don’t tie education fund to enrolment, Sonia Furstenau says

Most Read