BC Liquor, BC Cannabis stores raise nearly $950,000 for food banks

In Trail, the Food Banks BC food bank of record is at the Trail Salvation Army

BC Liquor and BC Cannabis stores are thanking the generosity of their customers after $942,000+ was collected in support of food banks over the holiday season.

The fundraising campaign ran in stores from Nov. 12 to Dec. 31 with proceeds going to Food Banks BC, which supports more than 106 food banks across the province.

All funds collected by the stores, on behalf of Food Banks BC, are given to the food bank in the community where the funds are raised. In Trail, that member is the Trail Salvation Army Food Bank.

“As British Columbians turn to food banks in record numbers, Food Banks BC could not be more grateful for (this) partnership,” Dan Huang-Taylor from Food Banks BC, said in a news release. “The generous support of their customers plays an important role in relieving some of the strain felt by food banks throughout the province. We are deeply grateful for this outstanding donation and the impact these funds will have. This support is needed now more than ever before and on behalf of our 106 member food banks, thank you.”

Since BC Cannabis started a fundraising partnership with BC Liquor in April 2020, the stores have collectively raised $3.4 million for Food Banks BC and its member food banks.

Liquor store customers also helped spread the holiday spirit by supporting the annual Share-a-Bear campaign.

Throughout the holidays, customers were invited to buy a pair of stuffed bears for $16, one to take home and a twin to be donated to a charity in the community.

This year’s campaign enabled BC Liquor to donate 16,151 bears to shelters, hospitals and other charities throughout the province.

“The past few years have been particularly challenging for people in B.C., as we continue to face the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, extreme weather incidents, and increases in the cost of living,” said Blain Lawson, general manager and CEO, BC Liquor Distribution Branch. “Our customers continue to show tremendous commitment to supporting those in need, particularly when it comes to supporting people within their own communities. We are incredibly thankful to our customers and our employees for their generosity in supporting this very worthy cause.”

The Liquor Distribution Branch says it contributes over $1 billion annually to the province of B.C. The contribution helps provide financial support for vital public services, including health care and education.

