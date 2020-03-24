Just as the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding, 36 miniature horses, four goats, six cattle, five llamas and two emus were removed from a property in the interior of B.C.

BC SPCA seeks help for 36 neglected mini-horses, 17 other farm animals

The BC SPCA rescued 53 animals from a property in the B.C. Interior this month

Complaints of animal neglect led BC SPCA constables to a property in the B.C. Interior to remove 36 mini-horses, six cattle, five llamas, four goats and two emus.

Now, the non-profit is looking for help to care for the 53 animals rescued earlier this month.

Of the 36 mini-horses rescued, 20 of them are pregnant.

Leiki Salumets, manager of equine and farm animal care for the BC SPCA explained that temporary foster homes have been found for the animals.

However, there are rising costs due to the ongoing recovery.

“The world is going through unprecedented times, but unfortunately animal cruelty has not stopped,” said Salumets. “If people are able to help, we urgently need ongoing financial support for these and other neglected and abused animals in our care.”

Salumets said the horses, who range in age from one to over 20 years old, were badly matted and caked in mud and were suffering from malnourishment. Many had limb and hoof issues, eye problems, dental issues and hair loss due to lice. So far, the horses have been dewormed, vaccinated, deloused, groomed, and had dental exams and farrier work done.

“We will also be looking for permanent homes for these animals – more information is available on our adoption site at spca.bc.ca/adopt,” said Salumets.

READ MORE: In photos: Okanagan residents celebrate #NationalPuppyDay

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump’s impatience with coronavirus measures continues to escalate

Just Posted

Selkirk College curtails operations with move to alternative delivery

Staff, students given to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, to clear their desks and offices

Close call has Trail senior warning of an unexpected fire hazard

Ruth Kaspick’s couch cushions went up in flames when a smouldering heat pack was hit with oxygen

Man in jail after early-morning break-and-enter

Homeowner woke to find man breaking into his house

Social distancing is critical, says South Okanagan-West Kootenay MLA

MLA offices closed: Email at Richard.Cannings@parl.gc.ca or call 250-365-2792 (Castlegar) for info

COVID-19 comes to Castlegar

Local doctors urging public to stay home as local cases surface

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

BC SPCA seeks help for 36 neglected mini-horses, 17 other farm animals

The BC SPCA rescued 53 animals from a property in the B.C. Interior this month

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

The organization said decision is due to lack of reliable data and concerns for healthcare system

Tories will support aid to Canadians, not Liberal ‘power grab’: Scheer

MPs are supposed to debate and vote on legislation to deliver an $82-billion aid package

No immediate plans to use cell phone tracking in COVID-19 fight: Trudeau

Prime minister said that all options are on the table to keep Canadians safe during exceptional times

Most Read