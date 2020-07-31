BC Transit ramps up its safe-riding campaign

Prizes up for grabs as BC Transit kicks off ‘Together we ride’ campaign

BC Transit encourages passengers to wear masks and social distance when possible, and enter their new contest for a bus pass, and more prizes. (BC Transit/Facebook)

BC Transit has launched a new initiative to ensure a healthy ride.

West Kootenay transit users can go online and enter a contest to win a prize package that promotes safety and health for operators and riders during the pandemic.

A province-wide advertising campaign is encouraging riders to use appropriate etiquette on board local buses. BC Transit is hoping riders without medical issues will voluntarily wear masks or face coverings when boarding a bus or shuttle and adhere to safe distancing protocol if possible.

“The tag line ‘Together we ride’ reminds riders that safety is a collaborative effort and endeavors to foster an environment where riders are courteous and respectful,” read the release.

Trail Transit General Manager Trevor Stach says, “There are several things that are happening to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure while riding public transit.”

Including: Installation of a vinyl barrier between passengers and driver, enhanced disinfecting of the buses with daily disinfecting and weekly electrostatic disinfectant treatment, encouraging riders of public transit to wear masks while on-board, and limiting capacity to allow for physical distancing.

“BC Transit has been very proactive in implementing new strategies to prevent the spread,” added Stach.

The campaign uses a range of mediums to reach BC Transit’s diverse audiences including an upbeat and fun 30-second commercial, bus exterior and interior ads, social media, and print advertising.

“Although the wearing of face coverings is not currently mandatory, it can help promote a more comfortable transit experience for all as select sectors open up and people gradually return to engaging in some of the activities they did prior to the start of the pandemic,” read the release.

Enclosed areas can be a high risk for anyone, particularly those with compromised health issues, so BC Transit responded by implementing additional practices to align with the province’s restart plan.

The contest gives West Kootenay residents the opportunity to win one of eight rider prize packs that includes a BC Transit face mask, custom running shoes and a one-year transit pass.

“Following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC, and drawing on the best practices of the transit industry worldwide, BC Transit has implemented additional safety measures to respond to COVID-19. Our practices and procedures also align with BC’s Restart Plan.”

For more details about the campaign, visit ride.bctransit.com.



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter