Bear bins will be removed from City of Trail sites on Friday. (City of Trail photo)

Bear-proof bins available in Trail until Friday

Receptacles to be removed from Sunningdale and Glenmerry locales on Nov. 30

A partnership between Trail and a local non-profit that provides bear-proof bins is wrapping up a non-eventful season on Friday.

The communal bear-proof bins, provided by the City of Trail and Natural Control Alternatives Society (NCA), will be taken out of service for the winter, effective Nov. 30.

“NCA and the City of Trail would like to thank area citizens for keeping the Glenmerry and Sunningdale bins and sites tidy and secure,” said Scott Leyland of NCA.

“This year there were no incidents of bears breaking into the bins to retrieve the garbage, and the fees collected were quite good. We almost covered all our costs to maintain the bins and dispose of the bags.”

Read more: Rossland/Trail WildSafeBC reminds locals to pick their harvest

Located in Glenmerry at the entrance of the Public Works Yard and in Sunningdale at the end of Hazelwood Drive near the pump house, the bins are offered as an additional service to weekly curbside garbage pickup.

Each receptacle is equipped with secure money collection boxes for a $4 per bag fee, the same rate charged per bag at the McKelvey Creek Landfill.

NCA volunteers maintain site cleanliness at each bin location, and retrieve the money from the secure collection boxes on a regular basis.

The 2019 season marked the 10th year of cooperation and commitment to this service, which is dedicated to minimizing the negative impacts of development on wildlife.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death
Next story
Retired B.C. Supreme Court justice named new conflict of interest commissioner

Just Posted

Bear-proof bins available in Trail until Friday

Receptacles to be removed from Sunningdale and Glenmerry locales on Nov. 30

Birth of a Silver City icon

70th anniversary will be held in the Trail Memorial Centre, Saturday

Views sought on public transit in Trail

Open house at Trail Memorial Centre, Friday

Smoke Eater forward recovering after on-ice injury

Corey Clifton greets Trail Smoke Eaters crowd after injury suspends Friday’s game vs Langley

New Denver battling influx of rats

The pest appeared in big numbers for the first time this summer

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Critics say the school has only engaged in ‘damage control’

Most Read