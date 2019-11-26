Bear-proof bins available in Trail until Friday

Receptacles to be removed from Sunningdale and Glenmerry locales on Nov. 30

Bear bins will be removed from City of Trail sites on Friday. (City of Trail photo)

A partnership between Trail and a local non-profit that provides bear-proof bins is wrapping up a non-eventful season on Friday.

The communal bear-proof bins, provided by the City of Trail and Natural Control Alternatives Society (NCA), will be taken out of service for the winter, effective Nov. 30.

“NCA and the City of Trail would like to thank area citizens for keeping the Glenmerry and Sunningdale bins and sites tidy and secure,” said Scott Leyland of NCA.

“This year there were no incidents of bears breaking into the bins to retrieve the garbage, and the fees collected were quite good. We almost covered all our costs to maintain the bins and dispose of the bags.”

Located in Glenmerry at the entrance of the Public Works Yard and in Sunningdale at the end of Hazelwood Drive near the pump house, the bins are offered as an additional service to weekly curbside garbage pickup.

Each receptacle is equipped with secure money collection boxes for a $4 per bag fee, the same rate charged per bag at the McKelvey Creek Landfill.

NCA volunteers maintain site cleanliness at each bin location, and retrieve the money from the secure collection boxes on a regular basis.

The 2019 season marked the 10th year of cooperation and commitment to this service, which is dedicated to minimizing the negative impacts of development on wildlife.



