One communal bear-proof garbage bin is available at the entrance of the City of Trail Public Works yard in Glenmerry on Highway Drive, and the other bin will be available at the Sunningdale Pump House at the end of Hazelwood Drive, once it has been refurbished and painted. Submitted photo

Bear put down in West Trail

Communal bear-proof garbage bin in Glenmerry, another coming to Sunningdale

The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP are reminding the public to secure their garbage after a bear was euthanized last week.

On Friday, May 31, RCMP responded to a complaint of a black bear roaming the neighbourhood in the area of Bay Avenue and Topping Street in West Trail.

Due to the risk to the general public, which included children in the area at the time of the incident, the bear was euthanized, said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

He stressed the importance of properly storing garbage in an effort to reduce animal attractants and human-wildlife conflict.

Conservation officer Ben Beetlestone told the Trail Times last month that there have already been numerous calls regarding bears getting into unsecured garbage.

“Under the Wildlife Act it is an offence to attract dangerous wildlife to a property due to attractants,” Beetlestone warned. “The fine is $345 via violation ticket.”

Sightings can be reported to RAPP at 1.877.952.7277 and to the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

The City of Trail and the local non-profit organization Natural Control Alternatives Society (NCA), announced they will continue their partnership to renew service contracts for communal bear-proof garbage bins and humane burrowing rodent control services.

“The communal bear-proof garbage bins offer access to dispose of bear-attractant household garbage,” said Scott Leyland, NCA volunteer in a press release.

“One bin is available at the entrance of the City of Trail Public Works yard in Glenmerry on Highway Drive, and the other bin will be available at the Sunningdale Pump House at the end of Hazelwood Drive, once it has been refurbished and painted.”

Because the bins offer an additional service to weekly curbside garbage pickup, there are secure money collection boxes on each bin requesting a contribution of $4/bag, the same rate charged per bag at the McKelvey Creek Landfill.

“The money collected will help offset the costs of Alpine Disposal collecting and disposing of the bins at the landfill,” said Chris McIsaac, Trail’s director of Public Works. “NCA volunteers will maintain site cleanliness at each bin location, and will retrieve the money from the secure collection boxes on a regular basis.”

Leyland added the burrowing rodent control services, another partnership between the NCA and the City of Trail, has evolved so control of the Columbian Ground Squirrels is done in a safe and humane manner.

“We use a vigilant hole filling method during key parts of the annual cycle,” explained Leyland.

Both services reduce human-wildlife conflicts with non-poisonous and non-lethal approaches, keeping both the community and local wildlife safe. This year marks the 10th year of cooperation and commitment to these services.

