Bid on beautiful art, help a compassionate West Kootenay cause

Blue Dove of Peace,” by Michele Desjardins, will go to the highest bidder. All proceeds are to help settle a soon-to-arriveAfghan family. Photo: Submitted

When the war in Ukraine began, Michele Desjardins, a member of West Kootenay Friends of Refugees (WKFoR) created a lovely piece of mixed media art that was used by Rossland Rotary to raise a substantial amount of money to help those impacted by the fighting.

She has now donated a piece titled “Blue Dove of Peace,” framed and ready for display, as a way for WKFoR to raise money needed to help settle the next refugee family, who is soon to arrive in town through Operation Afghan Safety.

The artist has suggested a starting value of $200.

Bids can be sent to: WKFORfunds@gmail.com.

The opportunity to bid on “Blue Dove of Peace” will close by Oct. 10.

The person with the highest offer will then be contacted by a WKFoR member.

A tax receipt for the full amount of the donation/bid will be available upon request.

