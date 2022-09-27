Biden suggests nutrition labels on front of food products to improve health

On Sept. 27, the White House announced that the FDA will look into a new food labelling system.

The administration hopes that the proposed front-of-package labelling approach will help shift the U.S. healthcare system away from just treating disease to preventing it. It would aim “to help consumers, particularly those with lower nutrition literacy, quickly and easily identify foods that are part of a healthy eating pattern.”

The Joe Biden administration said it would also suggest an update to the criteria by which food can be deemed “healthy” on food packaging.

In May, Biden set a goal to eradicate hunger and increase healthy eating and exercise by 2030. Food access and affordability are also top priorities. According to the Department of Agriculture, SNAP will begin supplying an extra $26 a month per person on average on Oct. 1.

The White House also seeks to increase access to free, healthy school meals for 9 million more kids by 2032.

Reports say that the White House is preparing to host its first Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in more than 50 years on Sept. 28.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FoodFood & DiningFood and DrinkHealthNutrition

Previous story
Transport Canada fines Wainwright Marine $52K for 2021 fatal tugboat sinking off B.C. North Coast

Just Posted

The first day of advance voting is Wednesday, Oct. 5. The Warfield forum goes Monday, Oct. 4 in the community hall, 7 p.m. Photo: Adobe Stock
Meet the councillor candidates for Warfield

The first day of advance voting is Wednesday, Oct. 5. Photo: File
Meet the mayoral candidates for Warfield

Black bears account for 14,000 to 25,000 calls per year to the Conservation Officer Service. Bears are most active from April to November. While most bear encounters result in the bear leaving an area, they can become more assertive or destructive when they have learned to associate humans and their activities with food. All bears that are aggressive in nature, or sightings in urban areas, should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service at: 1.877.952.7277. Photo: Black Press Submitted/Louise Williams
Trail RCMP report belligerent panhandler and brazen bruin

Photo: File
The Dollars and Sense of Literacy