Last year, the Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair in Cranbrook was well attended at the Ktunaxa Nation Building. This year, the Career Fair has moved to the Days Inn and Conference Centre. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Black Press career fair returns to Kootenays

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair is back in Cranbrook on August 22, 2019.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair returns to the Kootenays this month, being held in Cranbrook for the second year in a row.

On Thursday, August 22, job seekers, career changers, students and lifelong learners will have the opportunity to meet with exhibitors, learn more about their organization, the positions they have available and how you can engage with their team.

The career fair is intended for anyone who is looking for a a job, a change in career or for higher education.

Job seekers are advised to arrive with resumes in hand, as on the spot interviews and applications will be available.

Sheri Jackson, Events Manager for Black Press Media says that it’s not just a job fair, but an education fair as well.

“Helping people on the path to education is equally as important as helping the employers and employees,” said Jackson.

READ MORE: Kootenay employers set to meet job seekers at Black Press career fair

Looking back on last year’s Career Fair in Cranbrook, Jackson says it was a reflection on the number of job vacancies and opportunities in B.C..

“Last year’s event was well attended and I think it really spoke to the level of need in today’s market for businesses looking to hire,” she said. “The event is for all ages and we encourage everyone looking for work or an education path to attend. The experience of job fairs adds value for people and offers them insight on how to become gainfully employed.”

In terms of what to expect, Jackson says that potential employees can expect to see a great range of employers that are literally looking to hire on the spot.

Over 30 different employers will be attending the Career Fair, including the Canadian Armed Forces, the City of Cranbrook, College of the Rockies, FortisBC, Interior Health, Landtran Truck Load, Retirement Concepts, BC RCMP and many more.

“My advice to [job seekers] is to look at the logo page and the lineup for event day, or check out our Facebook page so they can see who will be in attendance. That way they can prioritize who they would like to see, and prepare any questions for certain employers if they want to,” Jackson explained. “It’s always good to ask lots of questions.”

The event will be hosted on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 11a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Days Inn and Conference Centre in Cranbrook, at 600 Cranbrook Street North. Admission is free.

For more information, visit the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair event listing on Facebook.

Previous story
Change made for fasting patients at Trail lab after advocates press IH
Next story
BREAKING: RMCP believe bodies of B.C. fugitives found in Manitoba

Just Posted

Black Press career fair returns to Kootenays

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair is back in Cranbrook on August 22, 2019.

Change made for fasting patients at Trail lab after advocates press IH

One chair has been dedicated for certain blood tests in the downtown blood collection clinic

Heat record broken in Trail as B.C. heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

2019 CannaFest spans generations and styles to rock Grand Forks

The festival kicks off Thurs., Aug. 8, in Grand Forks

Bienvenue au Ville de Trail!

On Tuesday, temperature reached 38 C in the Silver City

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Traffic flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C.

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Most Read