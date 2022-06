The section will temporarily close Wednesday and reopen Saturday morning

As construction moves along for the new Dairy Queen restaurant in downtown Trail, the city is advising commuters that the 1100 block of Cedar Avenue will be closed this week starting Wednesday, June 22, at 9 a.m.

The temporary closure of this stretch of Cedar Avenue will remain in place through Friday, June 24.

The road will reopen on Saturday, June 25 at 8 a.m.

Direct questions to Chandos Construction 403.350.0057.

