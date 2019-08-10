Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled a half kilometre from a Kelowna beach on Saturday

A body was discovered in the Okanagan Lake just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The deceased was located at a depth of 170-feet, approximately a half kilometre from the shores of Gyro Beach.

BC Coroners Service and West Kelowna RCMP are working together to positively identify the deceased. Upon identification, the deceased’s family will be notified.

Police will not release any further information at this time.

A sonar expert from the United States was assisting Kelowna RCMP in an ongoing investigation.

“We’d like to thank Mr. Ralston for his invaluable assistance with this challenging recovery,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“We’d also like to extend our appreciation to Dockside Marina and Shoreline Pile Driving for their support of our operations on the lake,” he said.

A West Kelowna RCMP boat team carried out the recovery of remains on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Police were contacted for further details, but they can not comment at this time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, O’Donaghey said.

On May 17, a 71-year-old man, Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing after his surfski kayak washed ashore.

Kelowna RCMP used all available resources in their search for the man. A full-scale search of the shoreline and waters were undertaken to find the man. The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) launched a helicopter overhead to further the search.

On May 19, COSAR called off the search.

On April 21, 2019, a body washed up on the shores of the Okanagan Lake near Gyro Beach.

The body was identified as 29-year-old Caitlin Bradley.

