The red pointer shows the approximate area where a body was discovered, along the edge of Silverhope Creek in Hope on Sunday, Feb. 2. Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating. (Google Maps)

Body found near river in small Lower Mainland town

Deceased has yet to be identified as coroner begins investigation of body found in Silverhope Creek

RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body found along Silverhope Creek in the Hope area.

The discovery was made on Sunday, Feb. 2, in the 19000-block of Silver-Skagit Road, and the Hope RCMP and BC Coroners Service attended the site.

Cpl. Mike Rail from the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said the investigation is still in its early stages and the deceased has not been identified. He also states there is nothing suspicious so far about the case.

“There is no evidence collected at this point of the investigation to suggest a criminal act has occurred or a danger to the public,” he said in an email to The Hope Standard.

“The BC Coroners Service investigation will look to determine the identity of the deceased and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death.”

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@hopestandard.com

@CHWKcommunity
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections
Next story
Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters edge Wenatchee Wild

Michael Colella scores the game winner in 3-2 Smoke Eaters victory over Wenatchee Wild

Bradley Ross nets 100th career goal in Nitehawks win over Spokane Braves

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward completes rare trifecta in 7-2 win over Spokane Braves

RDKB gets grant for composting facility overhaul

Expansion makes space for food waste from industry, commercial enterprise and Greenwood residents

Nelson man recalls battling wildfires in Australia

Dan Purcell was one of 20 Canadian firefighters sent to Australia recently

Highway 3 closed at Paulson Bridge Saturday afternoon

Road will be closed between Castlegar and Christina Lake from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday.

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along snowy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

150 wigs were taken from Eva and Co. Wigs

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September

Contractors, unions in court against B.C.’s union-only construction

Highway 1, Pattullo Bridge, Broadway subway hiring restricted

Most Read