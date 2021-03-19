Const. Alex Bérubé, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP, says he has encountered a wide-range of unusual incidents where people have been driving while distracted. (Shutterstock)

Const. Alex Bérubé, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP, says he has encountered a wide-range of unusual incidents where people have been driving while distracted. (Shutterstock)

Bowls of cereal to bra removals: RCMP share B.C. drivers’ bizarre distractions

Shaving and applying makeup among the infractions where police have caught drivers in the act

In today’s world, it’s become alarmingly easy for our attention to steer away from the road while driving.

Const. Alex Berube, an RCMP media relations officer with Greater Victoria’s West Shore detachment, says he has encountered a wide-range of unusual incidents where people have been driving while distracted.

“We see, more often than you would think, people eating full-on meals, lunch or breakfast, with cutlery and everything,” laughed Berube. “It’s scary because you will see them steering with their knee, holding a cereal bowl in one hand and a spoon in the other.”

On March 15, West Shore RCMP tweeted that they stopped a vehicle that was reportedly being driven erratically on Sooke Road, and the driver explained it was because she was removing her bra.

“This is distracted driving too!” the tweet said.

RELATED: Loose pets in the car can cost $109 fine, says Saanich cop, plus ICBC points

Saanich Police also recently notified the public that having pets, objects and passengers obstruct a driver’s view out the front or side windows is considered a distraction.

Having a large dog in the passenger seat blocking the window could lead to a ticket for driving while the view is obstructed – an infraction that brings a $109 fine and three penalty points, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department. A driver trying to control a pet running around in the vehicle may receive a $368 ticket for driving without due care and attention.

Berube says he’s been an officer long enough that nothing surprises him anymore. He has often witnessed men shaving their faces, women doing their makeup, and people reading books while driving.

“It’s not just a brochure or a magazine either, it’s been full-on novels,” said Berube. “That book must be incredibly captivating to be reading it while behind the wheel.”

READ ALSO: Driver on take-out food run caught going 67 km/h over limit in front of Saanich police headquarters

Though life is busy and people are often in a hurry, Berube warns of the risk and serious consequences of distracted driving. A fine for a first-time offence of distracted driving starts at $368, along with four points off your licence at a cost of $210 to ICBC. For the next offence, the cost of the penalty rises.

The most common reason for people taking their eyes off the road is due to cellphones, Berube said, as police catch people scrolling behind the wheel daily.

Aside from keeping your eyes on the road, other safe driving tips Bérubé reminds the public of is to keep a safe distance between other vehicles, use caution when reversing, use your signals when changing lanes and turning, try to stay visible and out of other drivers’ blind spots, and obey signs and signals.

“The road rage is something we see a lot as well, and it’s important to recognize that every driver makes a mistake from time to time, it’s human nature,” said Berube. “We have to take a deep breath and not let situations escalate, otherwise our heart rate rises, vision narrows, and it makes driving dangerous.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

-With files from Devon Bidal

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. students lobby to get racist official’s name off Victoria street
Next story
Michael Spavor: Canadian spy trial in China ends without verdict

Just Posted

Judy Kurtz proudly displays her dad’s Smoke Eater jersey and Canada shirt in a shadow box in her Horseshoe Valley, home. Dick’s favourite hat is perched on top. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a ‘39 Trail Smoke Eater World Champion, a Canadian hockey icon

Born Richard B. Kowcinak on May 25, 1917, in Winnipeg, Dick had a long and successful hockey career

Back L-R: George Ferguson, Addy Tambellini, Harry Smith, Norm Lenardon, Ed Cristofoli. Front L-R: President James Cameron (with camera), Walt Peacosh and Harold Jones. Photo: Dave Rusnell c/o Trail Historical Society.
Trail Blazers: A Candid Moment in Time

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services will be opening a workshop and store with support from Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Submitted
Columbia Basin Trust grants for social well-being projects

Over $800,000 funded 42 initiatives

baseball
Register now for Trail little league and youth baseball

Baseball players can sign up for little league and youth baseball online at traillittleleague.ca

Born on a Wednesday. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay musicians included in B.C. grant program

Nelson’s Born on a Wednesday and Argenta’s Moontricks are among the recipients

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

British Columbia officials plan to meet next week with arts organizations who’ve felt shut out of conversations about reopening plans during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The arts are not a ‘frill,’ say B.C. groups frustrated with lack of communication

Health officials plan to meet with arts organizations about reopening plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sterile instruments at the Cambie Surgery Centre, one of the private clinics contracted to help B.C.’s health ministry catch up on surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 public health measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. says surgical wait list now below pre-pandemic levels

More operating room staff a permanent increase

Boxes of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
B.C. pharmacists, pharmacies given green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Announced Thursday, as distribution ramps up to include 300,000 essential workers in B.C.

A train zips through Chilliwack on Jan. 23, 2014. CN Police Service is reminding people that trespassing on railway property is illegal. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Railway tracks are not for people, don’t try to beat train, says CN Police Service

CN Police send out railway safety reminder, will be out patrolling B.C. communities

Const. Alex Bérubé, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP, says he has encountered a wide-range of unusual incidents where people have been driving while distracted. (Shutterstock)
Bowls of cereal to bra removals: RCMP share B.C. drivers’ bizarre distractions

Shaving and applying makeup among the infractions where police have caught drivers in the act

A petition launched by a group of University of Victoria students calls for the renaming of Trutch Street. (Google Maps)
B.C. students lobby to get racist official’s name off Victoria street

University of Victoria students say Trutch Street puts racist history on a pedestal

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel closed for three months in late 2020, early 2021, to undergo renovations in leveraging slower hotel traffic because of COVID-19 restrictions. A new report from Statistics Canada find many businesses in the accommodation and food services sector are bracing for another tough year. (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel)
Survey finds Canada’s hospitality industry has low expectations for year ahead

Almost 87 per cent of businesses in accommodation and food services report lower revenues in 2020

Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Most Read