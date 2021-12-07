Brazen thieves steal pink ATVs from Chilliwack girls aged 3 and 5

Does it get any lower than stealing prized possessions from pre-school children?

That’s the question Gwendolyn D’Angelo and her husband Andrew are asking after brazen thieves took bolt cutters to their garage and stole pink electric ATVs belonging to their daughters aged three and five.

“I haven’t even told them yet because they use them all the time,” Gwendolyn told The Progress on Monday (Dec. 6) a day after the theft from their Fairfield Island home.

“They could have stolen my stuff,” she said. “I mean, how heartless can someone be? Right before Christmas, stealing two little girls’ quads. It’s really heartbreaking.”

The D’Angelos recently moved from a home on Mayfair Avenue near the Hope Slough to Fairfield Island and were in transition. Gwendolyn said they had just moved, but not completely, and went back to the old house to get some things.

“I looked at my husband and said, ‘did you pick the lock off the garage?’ He said ‘no’ and we looked inside and we noticed the girls’ quads were gone. They took the helmets and keys, everything.”

Young Amelia and Aria loved their little pink quads, and with their new move near Gwynne Vaughan Park the parents told the kids the girls could ride their little electric ATVs on the trails.

Gwendolyn said they saved and saved for these fun toys for their kids, even relying on extended family to pitch in, so to see them stolen like this is heartbreaking and, frankly, irreplaceable.

To add to the tragedy of the theft for the family, thieves also stole Andrew’s welder and all his Dewalt drills, tools he uses for his livelihood.

The D’Angelos have reported the matter to police but as of late Monday, Gwendolyn said they had not yet been visited by an RCMP officer to give a report.

She said they are offering a $200 reward for information leading to the return of their young daughters’ toys that they love so much.

Until there is a police file number, anyone with information in this regard can contact editor@theprogress.com and it will be passed on to the family.

