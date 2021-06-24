BREAKING: 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation

A 1956 photograph of the parish church in Marieval, Sask., is shown in this handout image provided by Société historique de Saint-Boniface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Société historique de Saint-Boniface *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A Saskatchewan First Nation says it has found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

The Cowessess First Nation says ground-penetrating radar recently discovered the graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

It says the number is the highest to date found in Canada.

The school, about 160 kilometres east of Regina, was built in 1899 by Roman Catholic missionaries.

More to come.

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Hotline can be reached at 1-866-925-4419.

The Canadian Press

Indigenous

