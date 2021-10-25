Photo: Times file

Photo: Times file

BREAKING: Crash shuts down highway between Trail and Castlegar

First responders were called to an MVI near Genelle Monday morning at 7:30 a.m.

Update from DriveBC at 9:30 a.m.:

Highway 22 remains closed in both directions.

Estimated time of re-opening is Monday, Oct 25 at 1 p.m.

********

Update 8:56 a.m.:

According to Drive BC, Highway 22 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle incident between China Creek Road and 200 Avenue, approximately three kilometres south of Castlegar.

Assessment is in progress. No detour is available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 22 near Genelle is closed to traffic this morning due to a motor vehicle collision.

Two first responders from Station 373 Genelle and seven firefighters from Station 374 Trail were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m. the incident was listed as “under control.”

The highway will remained closed until further notice.

More info to come …


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional District

Previous story
$100B global climate finance goal three years behind schedule: report

Just Posted

Photo: Times file
BREAKING: Crash shuts down highway between Trail and Castlegar

Nitehawks fall
Nitehawks fall to Rebels and Rockets

B.C. forests minister Katrine Conroy is leading an overhaul of the B.C.’s Crown forest management. Photo: Hansard TV
Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy leading forest legislation overhaul

“As I think on the different faces of the garden that I saw in different seasons and some wonderful memories that I have in the garden, I think of the fact that there is a time for everything.” Photo: Veronica Reverse/Unsplash
‘There is a time for everything … ‘