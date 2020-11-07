COVID-19 case confirmed in Salmo

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Salmo.

Salmo Community Services said in a statement Friday one of its employees had tested positive for the virus. The employee, who was not identified, was said to have last worked Oct. 29.

“Salmo Community Resource Society is taking all necessary precautions,” said executive director Maureen Berk in a statement. “We have been following the advice of BC’s Ministry of Health by limiting in-person contact. Clinical staff offer face-to-face counselling with masks, social distancing or behind plexi-glass barriers. Our office has remained closed to the public. …

“We will continue to be honest with you, our employees, clients and community.”

The statement did not say if any other employees have been tested.

The Nelson Health Area, which includes Salmo, has had 10 cases of COVID-19 through Sept. 30, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

