BREAKING: First COVID-19 outbreak in Interior Health identified at Okanagan garden centre

The outbreak was identified among a group of temporary foreign workers

Interior Health is investigating the first community outbreak of COVID-19 in the region, among a group of temporary foreign workers at a West Kelowna garden centre.

Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health’s medical health officer, placed a quarantine order on Bylands Nurseries Ltd. on March 27, following confirmation of the virus within the group.

The workers are to remain in quarantine on the property until Pollock provides an alternate direction. They live on-site in housing accommodations that allow for safe self-isolation.

The medical health officer is confident the risk of exposure to the public is low. No workers were in roles that interact with customers and the group had minimal contact with the community.

Bylands Nurseries and Garden Centre is currently closed but has undertaken several measures under Pollock’s orders including enhanced cleaning of all nursery, housing, sanitary and other facilities accessed by employees.

The cases may be linked to a group of workers who arrived in Kelowna from outside of Canada on March 12, according to Interior Health.

Neither the amount of cases nor their severity has been released by Interior Health.

During a press conference on March 31, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said “a number” of workers at the facility tested positive for the virus.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to Bylands Nurseries for comment.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, 'zero chance' life will return to normal in April

READ MORE: No laws in B.C. to force businesses to offer refunds, even during a pandemic

Coronavirus

