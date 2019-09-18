BREAKING: Man pleads guilty in Baker Street death

Miles Halverson is guilty of manslaughter in the death of Matt Reeder

A memorial was set up on Baker Street after the death of Matt Reeder in June 2018. Miles Halverson pled guilty in Reeder’s death on Wednesday. Photo: Tyler Harper

The man who killed Matt Reeder on Baker Street last year has pled guilty to manslaughter.

Miles Halverson assaulted Reeder on June 5, 2018 while the 45 year old was sitting on the sidewalk of the 600 block of Baker in the middle of the day. Reeder was pronounced dead a day later.

Halverson pled guilty in the Supreme Court of B.C. in Nelson on Wednesday, but did not make any further statements.

Blair Suffredine, the defence lawyer for Halverson, said his agreed he was responsible for the assault, if not the death, of Reeder.

“He accepts that he hit Mr. Reeder. It’s an assault and could have caused bodily harm, and that’s the test for if manslaughter results. If you committed an unlawful act that might have hurt somebody, you’re liable,” said Suffredine.

Pleas typically don’t take 13 months after an arrest to enter. Halverson was initially charged with aggravated assault, which was dropped in favour of manslaughter, and several hearings over the last year were deferred as lawyers waited on medical reports.

“There was a great deal of back and forth discussion with the Crown,” said Suffredine. “It took a while for them to determine what charge to lay.”

His next hearing will be Oct. 15 to fix a date for witness testimony and sentencing.

More to come.

