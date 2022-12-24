The Okanagan Connector is closed due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

BREAKING: Okanagan Connector closed due to passenger bus crash

The highway is on a winter storm warning

The Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) is closed in both directions west of West Kelowna and Peachland.

Around 7:15 p.m. the highway closed because of a vehicle crash between the junction of Hwy. 97 and Aspen Grove. An assessment is in progress but according to a Facebook post, an Ebus is on its side.

According to DriveBC, the next update will be sometime on Christmas Day. The winter storm warning is still in effect.

Black Press Media will keep up to date.

