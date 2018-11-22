Fireworks at Silver City Days, May 2017. (Trail Times file photo)

Bright ideas on the way for Silver City Days

Shooting Star has operated the midway for the past three years; contract extended until 2021

Front-line faces will change and fresh ideas are surfacing after the torch was passed to new planners for the city’s annual Silver City Days.

Story here: Food, fair and fun this weekend in Trail

Story here: Silver City Days grapples with new locale

Councillors Carol Dobie and Colleen Jones will take the lead for the next edition, after Coun. Sandy Santori’s four-year stint and the retirement of committee-chair Keith Smyth.

While it’s too early to reveal what those new highlights might be come May, one thing is certain. Shooting Star Amusements will stick around until 2021 after Trail council recently agreed to extend the contract for the Vancouver-based company.

How it works financially, is that the city doesn’t actually pay Shooting Star to come to town.

“The contract is structured such that the city receives 15 per cent of the revenue they derive from ticket sales from the amusement rides,” explained Sandy Lucchini, deputy corporate administrator.

“So the city actually receives revenue from the arrangement with Shooting Star that is used to fund other Silver City Days events the city plans, like the fireworks, entertainment and other expenses,” she added.

“The revenue that the city gets from the midway contract is variable because we don’t know how much revenue they will earn each year but, especially with good weather, it forms a substantial amount of the budget that is used to fund Silver City Days as-a-whole.”

Shooting Star brings a fresh clean look to the popular midway rides, and present as a family-oriented carnival with more rides for smaller children, Lucchini noted to council.

“Any issues that arise are dealt with in a professional manner,” she said. “With a common interest in seeing the festival succeed.”

Previous story
‘I’m pretty pumped:’ On-ice reunion for injured Humboldt Broncos
Next story
Republicans divided over Trump’s posture toward Saudi Arabia

Just Posted

Rossland Museum unveils second phase expansion plans

New exhibit a reality thanks to $700k grant from Teck

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Rossland Homespun Craft Fair goes Saturday

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28

Wolves spotted in Trail area

WildsafeBC: To reduce conflict with wildlife manage your attractants

Rotating postal strikes return to Trail, Rossland and Castlegar

Federal government tables legislation to end strikes

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison

Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms

Former students share stories of bullying at St. Michael’s dating back decades

Former students are coming forward with their own experiences of bullying and harassment at the school

Most Read