Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue was called out to a shrub fire at Butler Park on Sunday night. The fire is under investigation by KBRFR and Trail RCMP. Jim Bailey photo.

Butler Park fire followed by two-vehicle collision

Emergency crews douse fire at Butler Park after shrub was set ablaze near front entrance

A fire at Butler Park and a head-on collision kept Kootenay Boundary fire rescue and RCMP active Sunday night and Monday morning.

According to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, a call came in at 10:27 p.m. reporting a fire at the baseball park behind the Trail Aquatic Centre. Three firefighters from Station 374 in Trail responded to the emergency call at 10:31 p.m.

“When crews arrived on scene there were flames 30 feet in the air and some heat damage to side of the building,” said KBRFR captain Grant Tyson. “That was suspicious for sure.”

Shrubs near the west entrance of Butler Park had been set ablaze, and grew until firefighters quickly doused the flames.

The incident was under control by 10: 43 p.m., and its suspicious nature has Trail RCMP and the KBRFR investigating.

Hours later, Station 374 regional fire crews attended a two car motor vehicle accident at 4:31 a.m. at Aldridge Avenue and Hwy 22 in Trail.

One car T-boned another sending one person to the hospital. The cause of the crash is being investigated by RCMP.

