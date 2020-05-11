Note: This photo is not the bear reported to be foraging in the Gulch. (Unsplash photo)

Call of ‘huge’ bear in Trail Gulch

Trail RCMP remind all residents to manage their household attractants

Police are reminding locals to manage household refuse so wildlife isn’t drawn into urban neighbourhoods.

This advisory follows a recent report to the Trail and Greater District detachment of a “huge” bear attempting to enter a residence located in the 200 block of Rossland Avenue.

The RCMP conducted patrols but did not locate the bear, and the Conservation Service Office was advised about the incident.

The detachment cautions the public that bears are beginning to waken from their hibernation and will be looking for food sources such as garbage in residential yards as natural food sources are not yet in abundance.

Be aware of bears and other wildlife this spring by making sure that outdoor freezers and fridges are locked to prevent access, and that all garbage is stored inside or in an approved bear-resistant trash receptacle.

Other tips include keeping barbeques grease-free and, as per City of Trail bylaw, putting garbage out only on the morning of pick up.

Any wildlife encounter is potentially dangerous. Do not chase or confront animals.

Report all wildlife encounters to the Trail RCMP non-emergency line at 250.364.2566 or the RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at 1.877.952.7277.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.
Next story
Pandemic forces BC Wildfire Service to adapt as it prepares for burning season

Just Posted

Call of ‘huge’ bear in Trail Gulch

Trail RCMP remind all residents to manage their household attractants

Rossland postpones/cancels seasonal programs due to COVID-19

Tots soccer, volley and pickeball are some programs that won’t be starting this month

Grizzly bears spotted along the Columbia and Western Trail near Castlegar

Cyclists and hikers are asked to avoid using sections of the trail in the meantime

KBRH Health Foundation cancels Golf Classic

Golf classic may not be teeing off but Trail residents can still donate to KBRH Health Foundation

Coronavirus is a thief, but it can’t steal our souls

‘Echo pandemic’ will likely be seen in the ongoing effect on people’s mental health

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

The man was allegedly trying to steal a police vehicle

Increased border traffic likely as Canada, U.S. economies reopen: Freeland

The ban on non-essential travel is set to expire on May 21

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Pandemic forces BC Wildfire Service to adapt as it prepares for burning season

Many staff are completing other training at home

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Okanagan agricultural business

A total of 23 migrant workers tested positive for the virus at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Most Read