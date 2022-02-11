A blockade will take place at the Paterson border crossing from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. File photo

Canada-U.S. border crossing blockade planned for Paterson near Rossland on Saturday

Traffic will be halted between noon and 4 p.m.

Kootenay Freedom Convoy will blockade the Paterson Border Crossing south of Rossland on Saturday, Feb. 12, according to a Trail RCMP news release.

The blockade will be in place from noon to 4 p.m.

“The organizers plan to have a peaceful demonstration and barbeque to protest against current pandemic restrictions. A vehicle lane will be left open for first responders in case of an emergency,” the news release states.

Trail RCMP and Canadian Border Services Agency are both monitoring this event and will work in partnership if there is a need to respond to an incident. Both agencies recommend that the public avoid this area during this time and use another local border crossing if possible.

Contact the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 for more information.

