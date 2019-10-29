Canada’s new ambassador to China meets detainees Kovrig and Spavor

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been imprisoned for nearly a year

Dominic Barton responds to a question during an interview with The Canadian Press Thursday, May 19, 2016 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada’s new ambassador to China has met with two Canadian men the People’s Republic imprisoned nearly one year ago.

Dominic Barton led his first consular visits with Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor on Friday and Monday, respectively, said a senior government official.

Barton was appointed in September, one week before the federal election call, to fill a big diplomatic gap and help repair fractured relations with China after Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1 on an extradition request by the United States.

Days later, China imprisoned Kovrig, an ex-Canadian diplomat, and Spavor, an entrepreneur, and accused them of undermining its national security.

It has held them without access to lawyers or their family, or formally charging them in what is widely seen as retaliation for arrest of Meng.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet ministers have routinely branded Kovrig and Spavor’s incarcerations as arbitrary.

In January, Trudeau fired his previous China ambassador, former cabinet minister John McCallum, following a number of public comments that broke with the government’s line.

Barton, who was a well-connected business consultant, was tapped for the diplomatic post because of his high-level business experience in China and throughout Asia, which included serving as the global managing director of consulting giant McKinsey & Co.

Barton also led the Trudeau government’s influential economic advisory council.

RELATED: Protesters decry China-sponsored reception for B.C. municipal politicians

The government has also tried to leverage broad international support from several dozen countries, including the United States, to win the freedom of Kovrig and Spavor.

That effort has angered China, which has banned imports of Canadian canola and other agricultural products.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says
Next story
West Kootenay brought Cannings victory on election night

Just Posted

Christmas hamper program up and running for Beaver Valley

Local United Way takes the reins of former Fruitvale Community Chest

Union: Kootenay Lake ferry talks to resume

Ferry workers have been in a labour dispute with Western Pacific Marine

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Students help restore important wildlife habitat at Beaver Creek

Kootenay Society leads 3-yr restoration project that includes planting native trees and shrubs

Trail RCMP outfitted with Tasers

8 officers were certified in Taser training last week, 7 re-certified

VIDEO: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

Dennis Muilenburg was grilled at a Senate Commerce Committee meeting

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Turkey chases B.C. woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Most Read